Excitement, relief, and a sense of hesitancy are some of the emotions Skagit County business owners and their patrons are feeling after the state fully reopened on Wednesday after more than 15 months of COVID-19 restrictions.
Full reopening means no capacity limitations or physical distancing requirements, with the exception of large indoor events.
“It is incredibly wonderful to hear voices of children and families back in the museum,” said Cate Anderson, executive director of the Children’s Museum of Skagit County in Burlington.
After a 14 1/2-month closure, the museum reopened at limited capacity in early June, operating on a reservation-only system.
Anderson said now that the state has lifted restrictions, the museum plans to open up to walk-up visitors in the coming weeks. While the museum is only open four days a week, it is rehiring staff to open for additional days, she said.
At the children’s museum on Wednesday, Felipe Lopez, 2, of Mount Vernon, played with a train set, one of the museum’s many exhibits.
Dad Jesus Lopez said the family has a membership to the museum and has visited nearly every day since the museum reopened its doors. He said due to the pandemic, his son has missed out on interacting with other kids, important for social development.
“He’s improving coming here,” he said.
Even though the state has fully reopened, the state’s mask mandate remains in place for those who are not yet fully vaccinated.
Masks are optional for fully vaccinated people, except in certain settings, such as in facilities where children are present — which includes the children’s museum.
Anderson said the museum has strong cleaning protocols and has upgraded its HVAC system to improve air filtration.
“Since the population we serve, most of them are not eligible for vaccinations at this time, we’re being really cautious and careful,” she said.
With restrictions lifted, the Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon is also preparing to welcome back more visitors.
“(We are) excited now, after a bit of confusion and hesitancy,” said Lincoln Theatre executive director Roger Gietzen.
He said even though the state is allowing 100% capacity, the 500-seat Lincoln rarely fills up for movie screenings and those who wish to continue to socially distance will have no trouble doing so.
In August, the theater will close to remodel its lobby to ease congestion, as it prepares to welcome back bigger crowds when it restarts live concerts in the fall.
Gietzen said the theater is planning a grand reopening on Sept. 17. On that date, it plans to host its first live musical performance since the pandemic began — a performance by musician Marty Stuart that has been rescheduled three times, he said.
“I think people are going to want to come back,” he said. “We’re going to be totally ready.”
Live theater, on the other hand, may not return to the Lincoln until December, Gietzen said. Performers typically need six months to rehearse a show, and groups didn’t want to start rehearsals until they knew they could have a full audience, he said.
“I still say we won’t be fully back to normal until 2022,” he said.
Restaurants and bars are also now allowed to fill up their dining rooms, but staffing shortages are keeping some businesses from fully reopening.
In Anacortes, the Brown Lantern tavern isn’t adding more tables due to staffing issues, though it has opened up bar seating for patrons, said owner Cheryl Rogers. Bar seating had been previously off-limits due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“It looks like the old Brown Lantern with the bar stools,” she said.
Rogers said she has some concerns about opening back up and is taking precautions.
“I’m 75. At my age, it’s still a little scary,” she said. “I’m going to continue to wear my mask. The new (COVID-19) variant that is out there is highly contagious.”
While some felt hesitant about reopening, others felt relief.
Karen Neugebauer, owner and master chocolatier at Mount Vernon’s Forte Chocolates, said she welcomes the “new normal.”
“People can go back to a new normal life that allows them to shop and support locals and enjoy the finer things in life again, including going out and getting a truffle just because,” she said.
Neugebauer said the end of restrictions will allow the chocolate shop to host larger groups in its store.
Like other businesses, the shop is in search of staff, particularly those who are “passionate about chocolate,” she said.
The shop won’t be able to restart its chocolate-making classes because of staffing shortages, she said.
Despite the pandemic’s challenges, business at Forte Chocolates has nearly doubled compared to 2019, Neugebauer said. The increase in sales comes after Neugebauer nearly decided to permanently close the store last summer.
“I’m glad (I stayed) because people came out to support us,” she said. “We wouldn’t be there without them.”
