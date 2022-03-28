The Skagit County Commissioners are set to decide on a number of proposed changes to land use and planning rules.
Included in the 11 citizen proposals is an amendment to ease restrictions on accessory dwelling units and one to allow property owners to open a restaurant in some rural areas.
The commissioners will make decisions on each of these proposals at a later date.
Applicants for a proposal reducing barriers to building accessory dwelling units said the proposal could help reduce tension in the housing market, said Peter Gil, long-range planner with the county.
Also referred to as a mother-in-law apartment, an accessory dwelling unit is a small additional home sitting next to a main house on the same lot.
This proposal, from applicants Robert and Kimber Burrows, would remove a requirement that a landowner live either in the main unit or the ADU, and would increase the maximum allowable size of the unit.
The county Planning Commission recommended against approval for this amendment, but proposed a potential compromise that the County Commissioners can consider.
Maximum size of one of these units under their proposal would increase to 1,200 square feet, from 900. In addition, this would remove a rule that the accessory unit can't be larger than 50% of the size of the main unit.
However, they opposed relaxing the requirement that the landowner live in either the main or accessory unit, Gil said.
"There was a consensus that that was pretty important," Gil said.
They argued having a landowner living on the property is necessary, so that they're incentivized to maintain the land, he said.
Planning Commissioners were also concerned that land speculators would buy up large amounts of land in rural Skagit County if they weren't required to live on the properties, he said.
Gil said the county received a number of negative public comments regarding one proposal — to allow for restaurants as an approved use in the county's small scale business zone.
The county has nine of these small zones, he said. Chris Barker, owner of Terramar Brewstillery in Edison, is the applicant.
Public comments raised concerns with noise and traffic that would come along with large outdoor events that could happen at restaurants, but Gil said those concerns aren't necessarily related to this proposal.
An event like this would require a special use permit, and would be subject to a public approval process through the county Hearing Examiner, he said. Neighborhood issues like noise and traffic would be part of that discussion.
The Planning Commission completed its review of these proposals and passed on recommendations at a meeting Feb. 22.
The remaining proposals are more minor, and deal with things like clarifying definitions in the Comprehensive Plan or changing zoning for specific properties.
