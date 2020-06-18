MOUNT VERNON — As the county begins to open up in Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's "Safe Start" plan, Skagit County courts are also preparing to get back to business as usual — at least as much as possible.
Although courts have not closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, their proceedings have slowed, with presiding Skagit County Superior Court Judge Dave Svaren in early March signing an order to suspend most of the Superior Court's operations.
Presiding Skagit County District Court Judge Dianne Goddard signed a similar order, including for the municipal courts of Anacortes, Burlington and Mount Vernon.
However, with recent orders signed by each Svaren and Goddard, courts are phasing back in some of their operations, including jury trials, which, in Superior Court, are set to resume in early- to mid-July.
"People have a constitutional right (to a trial)," Svaren said.
In order to safely have 12-person jury trials, however, precautions to keep everyone safe — including jurors, lawyers and defendants — are being enacted.
That includes a requirement that anyone who shows signs of illness or who does not feel good, or anyone who is in quarantine or self-isolation because they or a family member have tested positive for COVID-19 in the prior 14 days will not be allowed to enter the courthouse, according to an administrative order signed by Svaren on Monday.
Once inside, people will be required to maintain physical distancing, which poses a problem when it comes to seating a jury. None of the courtrooms have the space to accommodate such requirements, Svaren said.
As a result, both court systems have had to get creative.
For Superior Court, that means the construction of a new courtroom. The three county public hearing rooms — housed in the building next to the Skagit County Superior Courthouse — is being transformed into a courtroom that will allow for physical distancing.
With the temporary walls removed, the three public hearing rooms create a space that, last summer, was able to accommodate the largest jury pool ever convened in the county with 169 potential jurors.
Now, that space will be used for a judge's bench at one end of the room, with the defense and prosecution tables likely angled in front of that, followed by physically distanced space for 14 jurors — including two backup jurors — then physically distanced space for public access.
Jurors will be required to wear either face masks or a face shield, which will be available by request from the court.
Any prospective jurors who fall into the high-risk categories — or whom live with people in the high-risk categories — can be excused without having to physically attend voir dire hearings, Svaren said.
Skagit County Public Health considers high-risk individuals to be: those who are 60 years old or older; anyone with underlying health conditions such as heart or lung disease or diabetes; anyone with weakened immune systems, or anyone who is pregnant.
"It's going to be complicated, but the only way we think we can take jurors in is if we take every precaution to protect them," Svaren said.
It's an efficient solution to a unique problem, he said. With the necessity to convene trials, some courts have looked into renting spaces to fit their needs — which can be costly considering the length of time those spaces may need to be rented for, Svaren said.
In this case, renovating the hearing rooms was the more cost-effective option in the long run, he said.
"This pandemic has hit the economy so bad," he said. "Every government is strapped for cash."
Goddard on June 1 signed an order for District Court that became effective this week.
"We have to move cases forward," she said. "They're entitled to their day in court. We're going to have a tsunami of backlog if we don't address these."
Hearings in District Court will be scheduled in 15-minute intervals, rather than having everyone wait in the courtoom until their case is heard, as has traditionally been done, Goddard said.
Because of how small the District Court Clerk's office is, the court is utilizing space for its clerks in the Anacortes, Burlington and Mount Vernon municipal courtooms as well as the Skagit County Community Justice Center, she said.
The Burlington and Mount Vernon municipal courtrooms, which are bigger than the District Court rooms, will also be utilized, with the goal of having video access for public viewing in a different room in the Burlington municipal courtroom, Goddard said.
For both Superior and District court hearings, people will be required to wear masks. Anyone who does not have one can receive one from the court, the judges said. Face shields will also be available upon request.
Anyone who does not wear a mask or face shield will not be allowed to enter either Superior or District courtrooms, and will instead have to participate in hearings via video, if available, or telephone, the judges said.
"I'm not going to see my employees put at risk," Svaren said.
All criminal matters are being held at the Skagit County Community Justice Center's courtroom, which is connected to the jail, Svaren said.
When in the courtroom, all inmates must wear masks, Svaren said.
