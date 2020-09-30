Skagit County's new COVID-19 case numbers continue to fall, but it's unclear how fast that translates to further reopening of business and other activities.
According to the most recent state data, the county has recorded 27.1 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period, nearly meeting the goal of 25 cases per 100,000 residents outlined in Gov. Jay Inslee's Safe Start plan.
The county meets all other goals that would be required to advance to Phase 3 of the governor's plan, but a statewide pause on phased reopenings was extended indefinitely in early August.
County Commissioners Lisa Janicki and Ron Wesen both said they are comfortable remaining in Phase 2, and they support state policy focused on prioritizing reopening schools over businesses.
In Phase 3, larger gatherings are permitted, movie theaters and libraries could reopen with restrictions and indoor fitness facilities could operate with fewer restrictions under the plan.
Janicki said her priority, and the one of the state, is to help schools proceed with their gradual reopenings, even at the expense of reducing restrictions on businesses.
"We all want to be able to see that happen safely," she said.
Maintaining the current restrictions will better control community transmission and pave the way for children to return to school safely, she said.
Commissioner Ken Dahlstedt, however, said if the county can keep its cases low, it should be allowed to move on to the next stage of reopening.
"If we meet the parameters, we should be pushing (the Governor's Office)," he said. "If we don't ask, then nothing happens."
He said the impacts of the pandemic reach further than the illness itself. Isolation and a lack of social interaction is harming the mental health of the community, and as a representative of the public, he said he has to consider that, as well.
Laura Han, county spokesperson, said county Public Health leadership has no plans to lobby the governor because it isn't clear the county can maintain these low case numbers as schools ramp up and the season begins to change.
Data used in the state dashboard runs on a 10-day lag, and according to preliminary data Han said it doesn't appear likely the county will remain consistently below the 25 cases per 100,000 residents threshold in the immediate future.
