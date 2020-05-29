Skagit County is on track to meet the governor’s Safe Start requirements to move into Phase 2 of the COVID-19 pandemic recovery plan, with leadership planning to apply today to reopen.
In the 14-day period between May 15-28, the county reported 11 new positive cases, falling under this county’s threshold set by Gov. Jay Inslee to move into Phase 2 of his Safe Start plan.
“Our numbers have crashed like a rock,” county Commissioner Ken Dahlstedt said Thursday.
According to Inslee’s plan, a county must record no more than 10 cases per 100,000 people in a 14-day period. With a population of about 127,000, Skagit County needs to show 13 or fewer cases.
Once approved for Phase 2, restaurants can open at up to 50% of their maximum capacity to allow for social distancing. Retail stores can open at 30% capacity. Salons and barbershops are allowed to reopen.
Dahlstedt said the county’s testing numbers, contact tracing and availability of hospital beds proved it can handle a surge in COVID-19 diagnoses if reopening causes one.
He said the county has been testing at least 150 people a day at its drive-through testing site at Skagit Valley College for the last several weeks, and is still showing zero or one new case.
“Why would you keep things closed if you’re not having new cases?” he said.
Bryan Brice, Mount Vernon fire chief and head of the county’s unified command team, said it’s time to start reopening.
“I absolutely, 100% think Skagit County is ready to move to Phase 2,” Brice said.
The county demonstrated it can react quickly to the virus, he said, citing Skagit’s testing site as an example of how the leadership responds to emergent needs.
“We’re testing far more than we did at the beginning of April,” he said. The drive-through testing site opened to the public on April 27.
Brice said law enforcement agencies throughout the county are discussing how they will enforce Phase 2 requirements, such as the rule that limits gatherings of five people or more.
In a series of letters sent May 22 to the governor, elected officials and local leaders asked Inslee to consider moving Skagit County to Phase 2. At the time, the county’s daily positive tests were still above the threshhold, and the Governor’s Office declined to consider any exemption.
Brice said he didn’t expect Inslee to grant the county’s request, adding that he felt the letters were more about getting Skagit County on the governor’s radar and raise concerns with his criteria for reopening.
Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere said residents and business owners in her city have demonstrated they stayed home and abided by social distancing rules, but they are getting restless.
As one of the mayors signing onto a letter to Inslee, she said she felt Anacortes had the virus under control.
“We felt like we could handle what we had,” she said.
Now, as new positive cases drop, she said she feels even more confident that it’s safe for her city to begin relaxing restrictions.
“I’m much more optimistic this time,” she said. “We’ve done our homework; we showed them we can do it.”
Snohomish County leaders announced Thursday their intent to apply to move to Phase 2, despite not meeting Inslee’s criteria.
In an update on that county’s website, Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said their pandemic response plan will be sufficient, even as it regularly sees double-digit increases in daily COVID-19 positives.
{span}”The rate of infection approaches the parameters set by the state, if subsets of irregular outbreaks, such as assisted living facilities, are taken into account, as the CDC allows,” according to a press release from the county.{/span}
(1) comment
Grateful for Gov. Inslee’s leadership. We all have activities and business we want to enjoy. The easy thing is to cowl to the loudest voices. I appreciate his clear leadership.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.