The site of Cascade Landing is pictured Wednesday in Burlington.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

The Skagit County Commissioners agreed to award about $1.2 million to help five nonprofits fund new affordable apartment projects.

This money will likely be distributed over the next month as the county works with the nonprofits to finalize contracts, according to Megan Starr, housing resource coordinator with county Public Health.

— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

