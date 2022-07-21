...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM
PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West to southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Skagit County Commissioners agreed to award about $1.2 million to help five nonprofits fund new affordable apartment projects.
This money will likely be distributed over the next month as the county works with the nonprofits to finalize contracts, according to Megan Starr, housing resource coordinator with county Public Health.
At $661,848, the largest grant will go to the Housing Authority of Skagit County to cover the completion of a 58-unit apartment complex on College Way in Mount Vernon, Starr said at a county work session July 12.
Another $304,834 will help the Anacortes Family Center pay for redevelopment of the Olson Building into as many as 15 units of housing, she said.
The commissioners also committed $247,164 to Community Action of Skagit County for its 34-unit Cascade Landing complex in Burlington and to cover rent payments if tenants can’t afford to pay, Starr said.
As a condition of funding, each nonprofit must agree to keep units affordable for at least 50 years, she said.
The award represents the first time the county has used economic development dollars to fund an affordable housing project. The usage of funds was authorized by the state Legislature earlier this year, according to George Kosovich, county public health analyst.
County Commissioner Peter Browning said businesses can only succeed if their workers can afford the cost of living. Without available housing, businesses looking to come here or expand simply won’t, he said.
“For us to be economically viable, we have to have enough housing so people who work here can afford to live here,” he said.
These grants are funded both by the county’s real estate excise tax — which is paid whenever property is sold — and by a sales tax.
While this year’s revenue has been strong so far, a slowing economy would cut funding in both of these pots, Browning said.
The smallest award, for $10,000, would pay for urgent repairs in Friendship House’s children and family shelter, Starr said.
Only one funding request, from Family Promise, was rejected. The faith-based emergency shelter provider requested help in buying a building it currently leases. However, the nonprofit didn’t have any other funding sources lined up, and the commissioners said they prefer that this money be used as the last bit of funding for projects in the works.
