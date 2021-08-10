MOUNT VERNON — Today is the big day for those who have waited a year to attend the Skagit County Fair.
The fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the carnival from 12:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Saturday.
“It’s exciting to be back,” Skagit County Fair Manager Aric Gaither said. “There have been some very challenging conditions to organizing this year. There are always hurdles, just more this year than any year before. ... We wanted to have this fair at 95% normal, and I think that is about where we are at. We are definitely back on the horse.”
The fair will boast its regular list of cows, pigs, goats and other animals, as well as vegetables and displays ranging from Lego builds to canned beets.
There will also be what is quite possibly most important — carnival food.
But that’s not all.
Fairgoers can expect some new events such as mutton busting, where kids try and ride a sheep for eight seconds as well as a kids’ pedal tractor pull. There also will be dinosaurs roaming the grounds.
“We will have the dinosaurs for all four days,” Gaither said. “We only had them for a day or two in 2019, so that should be fun.”
Returning this year is the Latino Entertainment Stage. Gaither said the stage was a huge hit when it was added to the 2019 lineup.
COVID-19 pandemic protocols will be in place, with masks required inside buildings. Masks will be available to those without them, and stations with hand sanitizer will dot the grounds.
“We are really going to need people’s help with that,” he said of the indoor mask protocols. “We understand that masks are tough, but we aren’t requiring them outside. But if people want to wear them outside because it makes them feel comfortable, we fully support that.”
This fair will be a hot one and not only on the main stage. Wednesday will be the coolest, with temperatures expected to rise into the high 90s by week’s end, which could mean triple digits inside some spaces.
In an attempt to keep both humans and animals relatively cool, Gaither said he has installed extra tents and borrowed industrial fans from the Department of Emergency Management.
“Those were really the two last-minute adjustments we made for the heat,” he said. “Extra fans and extra shade. Upper 70s would have been nice, but we will roll with it.”
As for the hurdles, Gaither said that like a lot of places, the fair is dealing with staffing shortages. But he said his main fair staff is a tight-knit, veteran group and won’t need 100 seasonal employees to make it work.
“We’ll be fine,” he said.
There is also some unwelcome competition to the north. The Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden begins its run on Thursday. That fair announced last year that it would expand to 10 days on dates that overlap with Skagit’s fair, despite objections from fair and county officials here.
“Yes, that fair is still overlapping us three of our four days,” Gaither said, but added: “We are going to have a great fair.”
Visit skagitcounty.net/fair for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.