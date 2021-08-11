MOUNT VERNON — After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Skagit County Fair returned on Wednesday, with crowds showing up for both new and old attractions.
Kids tried out mutton bustin’, a new fair activity in which children ride a sheep for as long as they can.
Five-year-old Charles Sacksteder of Bow celebrated after staying on his sheep for about 10 seconds.
Dad Blane Sacksteder said the family tries to come to the fair every year.
“I love the animals, (the fair) is small and not huge, and I love walking around and talking to people,” he said.
Mutton bustin’ is open to children ages 4 years and up who are under 55 pounds. There are three races daily, at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., and sign-up begins an hour before each race.
At the kids’ tractor pull, another new activity, kids pedaled weighted tractors as far as they could. Evan and sister Sophie Governale of Vermont both gave the activity their all.
Dad Nick Governale remarked he would like to give the tractor pull a shot. He said the family is visiting Mount Vernon for his parents’ 50th wedding anniversary, and Wednesday was their first time at the fair.
“We came here for a day of entertainment,” he said.
The tractor pull is open to kids ages 4-12. Daily shows happen at 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:45 p.m, with sign-up 10 minutes before each show.
Another major part of the fair is the 4-H exhibits. As she prepared to exhibit one of her goats on Wednesday, 15-year-old and 4-H member Dakota Ford of Sedro-Woolley took a break in the shade.
Dakota, who has exhibited animals at the fair for seven years, is showcasing five goats, one sheep and one dog. She plans to sell the sheep at the livestock sale on Friday, which may net her about $300, helping cover part of the cost of animal feed, she said.
“I like competition and competing and hopefully winning,” she said. “I like the social part of the fair and 4-H.”
Nearby in the 4-H sheep barn, 5-year-old Clara Schlau of Los Angeles admired a fuzzy black sheep in its pen.
“I like the sheep because they’re pretty,” she said.
The fair continues 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. daily through Saturday
Temperatures are expected to climb to the low 90s.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning through Friday night for western Skagit County, warning that extreme heat can significantly increase the chance of heat-related illnesses, especially for those participating in outdoor activities.
The fair has shaded areas, misters and fans to keep guests cool.
Masks are required in indoor areas, and hand sanitizer stations are available.
