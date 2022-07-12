One day of closing the Skagit County Recycling & Transfer Station to self-haulers meant turning people away at the gate — and not just people cleaning out their garage.
“We have commercial roofers and such I had to turn away,” Eddie Nersten, Skagit Transfer Station manager, said Monday. “They’re heading back to the job site with full trucks.”
Nersten and others at Skagit County Public Works were hoping that wouldn’t happen again Tuesday.
As of Monday evening, they were awaiting a “full spot” to load shipping containers to be moved by BNSF rail. That’s what was needed to keep the garbage moving. Until some of the waste goes out of the transfer station, there’s only so much more that can come in.
The problem is that the garbage isn’t moving fast enough. A big heap waiting for the landfill contains all sorts of items, and some are combustible as they decompose. Hot weather speeds the process.
So Skagit County Public Works Director Grace Kane and her staff worked furiously Monday to find a faster solution. They considered having waste hauled away on trucks, but solid waste weight adds up quickly.
That’s why the transfer station was built near a rail spur. Railroads are a better way to move that type of load.
BNSF reportedly has had problems with delivery and staffing since the start of the year, county officials said. And Skagit County isn’t the only one in the region to share the pain. In fact, Island County just regained its footing in late June after having to close stations for several days.
This spring, Snohomish County had a dilemma that led its County Council to approve a $2 million emergency contract to have Waste Management help clear garbage that built up at its transfer stations.
“In May, we shut down for two days on Mother’s Day weekend and moved about 10 million tons of trash that had piled up over that period of time,” said Kelly Snyder, Public Works director for Snohomish County.
The huge piles of rotting trash created what Snyder called a “pretty dangerous situation.”
“We had 24-hour watches, taking temperatures, looking for smoke,” she said.
Snohomish County is in better shape now, but the root of the problem remains the same — keeping the shipping containers moving. And that’s something beyond the counties’ direct control.
Messages were sent requesting comment from BNSF on Monday about the stagnant waste situation, but no reply was available by press time.
Snyder said Snohomish County has met with the railroad and the congressional delegation about the issue as it pushes to keep solutions on the forefront. While each county technically handles its own waste issues, the impact on one is going to have some effect on the others.
“This is absolutely 100% a regional issue,” Snyder said.
Kane was able to report that the “full spot” Skagit County was promised late Monday would mean 24 to 26 containers could be filled so that the transfer station could catch up and reopen Tuesday.
That would take care of the immediate problem.
The question is what’s next.
“There are no other options for garbage hauling,” he said. “People will just have to hold onto it.”
