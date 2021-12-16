The Skagit County Commissioners decided not to change the boundaries of county voting districts at a meeting Tuesday, concluding its redistricting process.
Boundaries will remain as they are for at least the next 10 years, where District 1 includes Anacortes, La Conner and the west portion of the county; District 2 includes most of Mount Vernon and the southwest corner of the county; and District 3 includes most of Burlington, Sedro-Woolley and other east county communities.
Each of the three county commissioners represents one of these districts.
Governments must evaluate the boundaries of their electoral districts every 10 years to account for changes in population. The process follows completion of the census.
Consultants with FLO Analytics told the commissioners that population growth was relatively even through the three districts, so no changes were required.
Population variance between voting districts cannot exceed 10%, according to state law. The difference between Skagit County’s three districts is 3.3%.
Other proposed maps would have reduced population variance down to about 0.4% or would have spread agricultural land more equally among the three districts.
The county’s population increased from 116,901 in 2010 to 129,523 in 2020.
The firm has a contract for $54,990 for its services.
This process is separate from redistricting for state legislative and U.S. congressional districts, which is handled at the state level.
