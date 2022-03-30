...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 AM
PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From noon today to 5 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Skagit County’s 2021 annual bridge report identified five structurally deficient bridges, as well as proposed repairs.
The county is seeking funding to repair all of these structures, and could start work on repairs in the coming years, Engineering Technician Torey Nelson said at a meeting presenting the report to the Skagit County Board of Commissioners.
Public Works staff inspect each of the 111 county-owned bridges at least every two years, with some requiring annual review, Nelson said. This year, staff inspected 63 bridges.
Nelson said the least structurally sound bridge, on Old Highway 99 at Thomas Creek, was rated at 9.6 out of 100 following inspection. However, because of a temporary fix, he said it is safe for public use.
Public Works installed a wooden support under the bridge to replace one that had rotted away, and will seek funding this year for a permanent fix, he said.
A structurally deficient bridge isn’t necessarily unsafe, it just means that one element is substandard. Nelson said the county has mitigated the potential safety risks.
The remaining deficient bridges in the report include the Anacortes Guemes Island ferry dock, the Skagit River Marblemount Bridge, the bridge on Bay View-Edison Road at Joe Leary Slough and the bridge on F&S Grade Road over the Samish River.
Construction is nearly complete on repairs to deficient girders on the ferry dock, Nelson said.
He said the county has been awarded or plans to seek funding to repair the remaining structures this year.
“If everything goes according to plan, this list could be blank in three or four years,” he said.
Nelson also discussed a temporary bridge on Concrete Sauk Valley Road put up after the Sauk River washed out part of the road.
The temporary bridge has been up since June, he said.
Public Works Director Grace Kane said the county declared a state of emergency with regards to this bridge, and accessed Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to put up the temporary structure.
She said FEMA and the county are in negotiations for funding the design of a replacement.
This report only contains bridges owned by the county. Bridges on state and federal roads are inspected and maintained by the state Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Transportation respectively.
The full report is available on the Skagit County website.
