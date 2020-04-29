The Kiwanis Club of Mount Vernon will sponsor the Skagit County Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, May 7, according to a news release.
The event, honoring elected officials and leaders, and added this year, healthcare professionals, will be held online via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., with the program starting at 8 a.m. Invited guests can respond to their Zoom invitation, and others wishing to join can access call information on the Kiwanis Club of Mount Vernon’s Facebook page.
Graham Kerr, author of multiple books and noted TV personality of “The Galloping Gourmet," will be this year’s guest speaker. Graham, a Mount Vernon resident for 20 years, recently moved to Warm Beach Senior Community Living in Stanwood, where he leads a daily video communication with the community’s 340 sheltered residents.
The program will also include a community spotlight on Community Action’s Food Distribution Center, which serves as a hub for the area’s 15 food banks and meal programs in Skagit County. Additionally, Bob Hyde and Steve Schultz, former Prayer Breakfast chairpersons who died in the past year, will be remembered.
The breakfast was established in the spirit of the National Day of Prayer for elected and appointed leaders in Skagit County. The event will be recorded and made available for general public viewing at a later time, according to the release.
