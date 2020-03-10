MOUNT VERNON — The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Skagit County has been reported, according to Skagit County Public Health.
The patient, a woman in her 40s, is isolating herself at home, according to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon.
Public Health staff are working to contact those the woman has been in contact with, according to the release. These people will be asked to stay home and self-monitor for symptoms.
At least one patient, who is not a Skagit County resident, is being treated at Skagit Valley Hospital for COVID-19, according to a news release from Skagit Regional Health.
The news of COVID-19 reaching Skagit County came hours after the county declared a state of emergency and issued new recommendations in response to the ongoing outbreak.
Jennifer Johnson, director of county Public Health, said the declaration gives the county more flexibility in purchasing equipment and services to respond to the virus. The measure is preventative, and isn't intended to cause alarm, she said.
Ahead of the vote to declare an emergency, Skagit County Health Officer Howard Leibrand issued a series of updated recommendations to reduce the spread of the virus.
He recommended postponing all nonessential gatherings of more than 10 people, and asked employers to allow employees to work from home as much as possible.
Those who are over 60 or have underlying health conditions should stay inside as much as possible, he said.
He did not, however, recommend that schools be closed, saying that doing so would leave many students without supervision or the ability to participate in online classes.
Leibrand said following these recommendations is the county's best bet at slowing the outbreak. Doing so will avoid overloading the health care system and, based on research on similar outbreaks, reduce the mortality rate.
"The actions we take today ... will save lives," he said.
Leibrand said to expect more positive cases, as more tests are done and the outbreak progresses.
"People will die from this outbreak in this county," he said. "People have died in adjacent counties, and the only way we can limit that from happening is to do ... the things we talked about."
While it could be easy for those who aren't at high risk of severe illness to disregard the recommendations, Leibrand urged the public to consider the impact their actions could have on family, friends and neighbors.
"Being in a low risk group does not give you an excuse to not take these measures," he said. "You have a responsibility not to spread the illness."
Johnson said going forward her department will only release data on positive tests because information from the numerous private labs joining the effort is difficult to track.
She said the county will close its senior centers starting Wednesday, but those centers will have meals seniors can pick up or get delivered.
In Anacortes, the city-operated senior center announced it will close indefinitely, and all events scheduled for before April 4 are canceled, according to a news release from the city.
Meanwhile, the Mount Vernon City Library has canceled all programs, events and meeting room bookings for the month of March, and the Upper Skagit Library has canceled all programs and events through March.
