Skagit County Public Works is taking public comment on a draft Stormwater Management Program Plan update.
Stormwater is when rainfall flows across hard surfaces including roads, roofs and sidewalks, gathering potential pollution along the way before entering storm drain systems that discharge into streams and the Skagit River.
Skagit County is required to manage stormwater runoff under the state’s Western Washington Phase II Municipal Stormwater Permit. That permit applies to developed areas outside of incorporated cities.
The permit, managed by the state Department of Ecology, is used to meet federal Clean Water Act and National Pollution Discharge Elimination System requirements aimed at reducing water pollution. While the permit is issued on a five-year basis, Skagit County updates its local plan annually, according to the draft document.
The plan outlines the county’s water monitoring program, investigation procedure for potential stormwater pollution and efforts to educate the community about stormwater drainage and the importance of clean water.
“All of this is done to help reduce stormwater pollution in Skagit,” Jason Quigley, county Stormwater Permit Program coordinator said in a news release.
Comments will be accepted until May 31 by email to jasonq@co.skagit.wa.us or by mail to 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.
The draft plan can be viewed online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.