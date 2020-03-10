MOUNT VERNON — Skagit County declared a state of emergency Tuesday and issued new recommendations in response to the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19.
Jennifer Johnson, director of county Public Health, said the declaration gives the county more flexibility in purchasing equipment and services to respond to the virus. The measure is preventative, and isn't intended to cause alarm, she said.
As of Monday morning — the most recent data currently available — 28 county residents had been tested. Seventeen of those tests came back negative, and 11 were pending. Statewide, 162 cases have been documented.
Ahead of a vote on the declaration, Howard Leibrand, county health officer, issued a series of updated recommendations to reduce the spread of the virus.
He recommended the postponement of all nonessential gatherings of more than 10 people, and asked employers to allow employees to work from home as much as possible.
People who are over 60 or have underlying health conditions should stay inside as much as possible, he said.
He did not, however, recommend that schools be cancelled, saying many young students would be sent home without supervision or could not engage in online classes.
Leibrand said following these recommendations is the county's best bet at slowing the outbreak. This helps to avoid overloading the healthcare system and, based on research on similar outbreaks, reduces an epidemic's mortality rate.
"The actions we take today ... will save lives," he said.
While it's could be easy for people who aren't at high risk of severe illness to disregard these recommendations, Leibrand urged the public to consider the impact their actions could have on family, friends and neighbors.
"Take consideration for the health of others in addition to your own," he said.
Johnson said going forward, her department will only release data on confirmed positive tests because information from the numerous private labs joining the effort is difficult to track.
She said the county will close all its senior centers starting Wednesday, but will have meals that seniors can pick up or get delivered.
