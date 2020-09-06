When farms, orchards owners, and home gardeners grow fruits and vegetables they are unable to sell or eat, gleaners ensure the fresh, local produce doesn’t go to waste.
Members of the Skagit Gleaners have harvested approximately 6,000 pounds of produce from about 10 farms this season, said Morgan Curry, the nonprofit’s executive director.
“We’ve had a lot more farmland gleans (this year) than we have had in the past,” she said.
Curry said part of the reason may be that some farmers have seen a drop in sales at farmers markets, which have been limited this year due to COVID-19.
On Tuesday, three members of Skagit Gleaners picked about 600 pounds of kale, chard, green beans, and other vegetables from the backyard garden of Roger and Suzanne Wechsler, who own Samish Bay Cheese in Bow.
Roger Wechsler said the two usually grow a lot of produce for themselves and a little bit to sell.
“Mostly I want to see the food go to someone who needs it,” he said. “I want to see it go to a good belly.”
The produce will go back to the members of Skagit Gleaners, who volunteer their time to keep their membership. What’s leftover will go to families in need around the county, Curry said.
Since the pandemic began, Skagit Gleaners has donated between 15,000 to 20,000 pounds a week in abundant food to local agencies and migrant farmworker communities. The abundance includes food gleaned from farms, grocery stores and restaurants.
“One of the biggest reasons we are getting so much food is because the food banks changed their distribution model,” Curry said. “They would only hand out food that was prepackaged. Their whole mission was to keep it safe.”
Area food banks and Skagit Gleaners are working together by trading food and resources. Food banks are sending fresh, unsorted produce to Skagit Gleaners in exchange for packaged foods, Curry said.
Skagit Gleaners harvested blueberries for five days at Fat Chance Farm in Bow several weeks ago, said Sydney Wynne, the farm’s owner.
Wynne said he has historically struggled to find a buyer for the berries due to the small size of his farm. He said he inherited the farm in 2006 and primarily runs it as a hobby.
He said the gleaners help reduce waste.
“Right now the birds are eating the berries and I would much rather divert berries up the food chain,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.