SAMISH ISLAND — Skagit Land Trust and Skagit Audubon Society hosted an introduction to bird surveys Monday at a Skagit Land Trust wetland.
Tim Manns led a group of about 10 birders through the wetland, pointing out savannah sparrows, red-winged blackbirds and northern harriers spotted through his scope.
Manns is on the board of both the Audubon Society and the land trust and known locally as "the bird guy."
During bird surveys, Manns notes how many birds surveyors counted, bird species and the time the bird was spotted, he said.
Then Manns enters the data on eBird, an online database on bird distribution, abundance, habitat and trends.
Manns is looking for volunteers to help count birds and record data for bird surveys.
Bird surveys help the Skagit Land Trust determine the ways restoration work affects the land, Hannah Katz, community engagement AmeriCorps member said.
The nonprofit purchased the wetland at the entrance of Samish Island from private landowners who used to farm the land, Conservation Project Manager Kari Odden said.
In recent years, the land was not productive for farming as it became saturated with salt water.
Prior to the wetland being diked, it used to transfer water between Padilla Bay and Samish Bay during high tide events, creating a fish passage, Odden said.
It will take about three years of studies and surveys of the land for Skagit Land Trust to decide on its final restoration plan with the wetland.
Bird surveys are an important piece to that puzzle, Odden said.
Skagit Land Trust must show a property has conservation value for grants to allocate funds to purchase it.
"It's really important for us to secure the funds to get the property," Odden said.
Odden has used eBird when writing grants to prove conservation value of properties.
Additionally, long-term bird surveys can be conducted to track the effects of climate change on bird populations, Manns said.
Jonathan Worley, stewardship AmeriCorps member for the land trust, previously led a restoration work party on a portion of the property where an old farmhouse once stood.
Worley and about two dozen volunteers planted 210 Douglas fir saplings, thimble berry brambles and salmon berry brambles.
The berries were planted on more saturated areas of the wetland and Douglas firs were planted uphill on drier areas better suited to the species, Worley said.
Bird surveys are one indicator of the effects of that restoration project on land conservation.
Other surveys the Skagit Land Trust conducts are soil testing and tide mapping, Odden said.
