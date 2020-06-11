The Skagit Public Utility District is seeking applicants to fill a vacant position on its board of commissioners.
The position on the three-member board was vacated by Eron Berg, who accepted a position as executive director of the Port of Port Townsend.
Applications will be accepted until July 2, according to a news release from the district.
Berg represents District 3, which includes Burlington, Sedro-Woolley and the eastern section of the county. Applicants will need to live within district boundaries.
A newly appointed commissioner will serve until the end of 2022, the release states. Commissioners’ current salary is $30,804.
Information is available on the district’s website.
