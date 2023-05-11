MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Public Utility District is on track to start construction on its new 23,000-square-foot headquarters in August.
Sam Shipp, capital project manager with PUD, said the project is set to go out to bid by the end of May. The current budget is $20 million, though he said the district hopes to see bids around $18 million.
After about five years of planning and deliberation, PUD is now projecting to be able to move into the new facility by early 2025.
The building will be located on the north side of PUD’s existing 16-acre property off Freeway Drive in Mount Vernon, and construction will come with a new driveway and parking lot, Shipp said.
Executive Director George Sidhu said the modern facility will reduce maintenance costs and provide a layout he believes will be more efficient for employees.
The 53-year-old building’s HVAC system has been expensive to maintain, Shipp said.
While still in the floodplain, Sidhu said the new building’s location and design will make it more resistant to water damage.
“From an essential services point of view, I think that’s very important,” he said.
Sidhu said funding comes partly from $12 million in bonds taken out in 2019, from customers’ bills and from district reserves.
Another $206,000 toward the cost of a community room has been allocated by legislators from the 40th Legislative District.
Called the Aqua Room, this space will be available for free to nonprofits or community groups. The new Aqua Room will see significant upgrades, like screens and an improved sound system for events and presentations, Shipp said.
The allocation isn’t final until Gov. Jay Inslee signs the 2023-2025 state budget.
Shipp said the district will continue to use most of its existing building but plans to vacate about 8,500 square feet of office space on the north side.
The district plans to seek a tenant for that space, he said.
Part of the district’s move means the removal of baseball and soccer fields on the north corner of the property.
The district reached agreement with the city of Mount Vernon, which leases the playfields, on April 12. In exchange for $200,000, a water meter service addition on 13th Street and a lease extension on a PUD-owned water tank on city property, the city will develop replacement fields at Edgewater Park and Hillcrest Park.
