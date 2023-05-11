Skagit PUD

An artist rendering of a new building the Skagit Public Utility District plans to build in Mount Vernon.

 Submitted image

MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Public Utility District is on track to start construction on its new 23,000-square-foot headquarters in August.

Sam Shipp, capital project manager with PUD, said the project is set to go out to bid by the end of May. The current budget is $20 million, though he said the district hopes to see bids around $18 million.


