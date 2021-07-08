Jay Bowen called it a “250-year-old promise.”
As he spoke Wednesday in front of the Skagit County Courthouse, the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe member said, “Our country tells us that our voices are important.”
He and about 40 others attended a rally they said was dedicated to making sure their voices — and votes — wouldn’t be lost. The rally, coordinated through the National Indivisible Movement, was part of nationwide rallies encouraging local senators to pass voting rights legislation and scrap the filibuster.
Christie Stewart Stein, a Skagit County resident who’s part of the group’s local chapter, said in a statement the For the People Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Act would protect voting rights in the face of restrictive state-level bills.
“Our democracy depends on it,” she said.
The rally drew people to the south end of the courthouse, as well as others waving signs at drivers passing by.
Bowen said those who attended the rally should feel encouraged.
“Great things come from small towns,” he said. “Because you’re here, the conversation starts.”
Rosalinda Guillen, founder and executive director of Community to Community Development, a women-led grassroots organization dedicated to food sovereignty and immigrant rights, said she and others want the country to fulfill its promise of democracy.
“There is a promise of democracy in this country,” she said.
The rally in Mount Vernon was accompanied by similar ones throughout the country in locales such as California, Minnesota and Tennessee. They aimed to grab the attention of federal lawmakers set to return to the Capitol next week after a recess.
