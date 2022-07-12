...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Skagit County Recycling & Transfer Station was running at full speed Tuesday after having to close its doors to some of its customers on Monday.
The transfer station had to close to self-haulers Monday for the second time this summer because it had no way to move waste out by rail. But by Monday evening, the contracted waste hauler Republic Services and BNSF Railroad were able to offer enough container space to get things moving again.
It's a solution that will work for now, though service interruptions have been taking place in several counties around the region due to staffing shortages and the inability to keep containers moving. The Skagit County transfer station had to close for three days in June.
Making it more difficult is the fact that the transfer station staff often don't know until the evening before whether there will be enough capacity to handle a regular waste load the next day.
