Bus service to east county residents will be expanded Tuesday, including a service that can meet riders at or near their homes.
Brad Windler, planning and outreach supervisor with Skagit Transit, said the agency is responding to increasing demand for trips in and around Concrete by adding two new routes.
The newly created Route 717 will service the Concrete area on an hourly basis and will be able to deviate from its designated course to get closer to residents homes.
Called a flex route, residents will be able to call into Skagit Transit and work with a dispatcher to determine a pickup location, he said.
In some cases, the bus will be able to go right to their home, but not all roads can accommodate a full-size bus.
“They’re going from service once every three hours to hourly service that will get them close to their home,” Windler said. “That is a big deal for the Concrete area.”
The demand for the agency’s on-demand paratransit services has increased significantly in the past two or three years, from two to three trips per week to upwards of six to eight per day, he said.
This has driven up paratransit costs. For instance, if a driver is picking someone up in Concrete, taking them to Skagit Valley Hospital for an appointment and returning them, that can tie up the driver for most of a day.
“You can’t always group the trips together to make them efficient,” he said. “One roundtrip on paratransit may take five hours of a driver’s schedule.”
As such, this flex route system should pay for itself with the reduction in paratransit expenses, Windler said.
Anyone who is a regular user of paratransit will be allowed to keep using it, but new riders will be urged to use the flex route if it makes sense for them, he said.
He said the agency will send a travel trainer to the home of anyone who requests it, and they will teach them how to use the new flex route service.
At the same time, the transit agency is adding an express route from Concrete to Skagit Station in Mount Vernon, with limited stops along the way.
Route 70x will have benefits to those outside of Concrete too, he said. The trip from Sedro-Woolley to Mount Vernon, which would take an hour and 10 minutes on local routes, will be cut down to 20 minutes on the express bus.
“There are a lot of people (in east county) who are aging in place, and as they do that their transportation needs change,” he said. “We need to change with them.“
Skagit Transit is also increasing the frequency of one of its fastest-growing routes.
Route 207 in Mount Vernon — which goes from Skagit Station to Walmart, the YMCA and Skagit Valley College — will run every 30 minutes rather than every hour, Windler said.
This route has been in place for about two years, and ridership has been consistently increasing, he said.
