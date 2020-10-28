Skagit Transit will have several bus routes run more frequently as of Nov. 2.
Most routes will remain on their less-frequent Saturday schedules on weekdays, which they transitioned to in early April as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Route 300, which runs between Burlington and Sedro-Woolley, will now make hourly trips, according to a release from the transit agency.
Routes 205 and 206, which operate in Mount Vernon, will leave every half hour from Skagit Station.
Route 409, which was suspended earlier in the pandemic, will begin operating again in Anacortes on its Saturday schedule.
Commuter routes 40X and 80X will also add an addition early-morning run, the release states.
More information, including schedules on specific routes, is available at skagittransit.org.
