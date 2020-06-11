MOUNT VERNON — An expected shortfall in state revenue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing Skagit Valley College to prepare to make millions of dollars in cuts from its budget plans for next year.
At a Skagit Valley College Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, President Tom Keegan said the college, which has campuses in Skagit, Island and San Juan counties, may face “significant” budget issues and that the college is looking for ways to trim about $4.8 million from its budget.
“We’re in the planning stages of identifying how we’re going to make those cuts,” Skagit Valley College Vice President of Administrative Services Ed Jaramillo said in the meetings.
The expected budget shortfall is due to a variety of reasons, but primarily an expected shortfall of state revenues, which is how colleges and universities in the state are funded.
Although an official budget projection from the state isn’t expected until June 17, the state Office of Financial Management in May estimated the state would see a $7 billion revenue decrease over the next three years and ordered state agencies, including colleges and universities, to begin looking for ways to cut their budgets by 15% for 2021.
On top of that 15%, the college is also preparing for a 30% decrease in funding from the Workforce Education Investment Act, which helps pay for, among other things, cost-of-living salary adjustments for staff and the student-achievement Guided Pathways programs.
The college is also bracing for a decline in tuition revenue as a result of decreased enrollment due to the pandemic and the uncertainty of what attending college might be like in the future. Another concern is the decrease in tuition from international students.
“People are not traveling,” Jaramillo said. “Countries are closed.”
Keegan said he has created a budget task force to begin to identify ways to reduce the college’s budget.
“We’re taking every step we can to maintain employment for our full-time employees,” he said.
