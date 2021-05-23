MOUNT VERNON — A long-established program for high school students is expanding, with students in Skagit County some of the first to get to participate in the new program.
Running Start, established statewide in the 1990s, allows high school juniors and seniors to dual-enroll in high school as well as a nearby community college to earn their high school diploma while earning college credits and even a college degree — with much of the cost being picked up by the state.
While that program has previously only been available to students during the school year, this summer, up to 250 students will be able to participate in the program during the summer, thanks to the passage of House Bill 2864, which created the pilot program for this year.
"For many students, summer's a great time," said state Rep. Dave Paul, D-Oak Harbor, who sponsored the bill and also serves as Skagit Valley College’s director of community relations. "They're not participating in sports or other extracurricular activities, so the opportunity to take a college class is really helpful for them."
Skagit Valley College is one of three community college's statewide to be invited to participate in the pilot program, according to a news release from the college. High school juniors and seniors at any of the colleges' partnering high schools are eligible to participate.
In Skagit County, each of the six public high schools — Anacortes, Burlington-Edison, Concrete, La Conner, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley — are partners with the college for Running Start and the summer pilot.
For some Running Start students, the program can be a cost-effective way to obtain higher education. For some, their high school graduation day can also be their community college graduation day, leaving them with less expenses to be accrued at a university, Paul said.
Students who participate in the pilot program can also apply for a scholarship from the college to receive a bookstore voucher to help pay for text books and other costs, according to the news release.
Registration for the summer program begins June 19, with classes beginning July 6.
For more information or to register, visit skagit.edu/runningstart or outreach@skagit.edu.
