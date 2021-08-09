Camano Island artist Jack Gunter has plenty of experience with the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival: visiting the tulip fields in full bloom, painting the wildly colorful scenes he's seen there and hosting outings for family members from across the country.
Now Gunter will have an even closer tie to the annual event. The festival named Gunter as the artist for the 2022 poster.
"I'm very happy to be part of the festival," he said Monday.
Tulip Festival Executive Director Cindy Verge said Gunter's work caught her eye as she was viewing the work for an online art auction.
"He did a gorgeous piece of the ferry boat coming in at night. It was just beautiful," Verge said. "He has a cool technique of how he paints brushstrokes for how he did the sky ... it just creates depth and warmth."
A former teacher who attended college in the Northeast, Gunter moved to the Pacific Northwest after a studio fire destroyed his exiting paintings in 1979. He's earned notice in many roles including filmmaking, with his documentary "The Quest for the Lost Paintings of Siberia" screening twice at the Lincoln Theatre.
Locally, he gained attention just this past week when he won the Anacortes Arts Festival’s $2,000 Best of Show Prize for “Garden of Surgical Delights,” which also won the $500 T-Bailey Corporate Award.
As a painter, Gunter employs egg tempera technique, which dates to antiquity and has been used by Andrew Wyeth, among others. It involves the mixing of colored pigments with egg yolk as a binder.
He said many of his paintings begin with a series of white dots or dashes; when more colors and shapes are added, the white shines through as if the painting is illuminated.
"People can gravitate to that optical technique. People think it's impressionism, but it's not from impressionist theory, it's from science," he said.
Before COVID-19 hit, Gunter said his family members arrived to visit from the East Coast. Even from that far away, they were well aware of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival and eager to see it for themselves.
"My daughter-in-law has been following (it) from 3,000 miles away," he said.
Gunter said he has been in close contact with festival leadership to land on the perfect design for next year's poster.
Verge said the poster's unveiling is scheduled for Nov. 9 at Skagit Acres Garden & Nursery in Mount Vernon.
The next Tulip Festival gets underway in April 2022.
