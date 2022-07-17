The cooling housing market is cutting Skagit County’s primary local funding source for shelters and other emergency homeless services — and has leaders concerned about what may come next.
Rising interest rates mean fewer homes are selling, and fewer transactions mean fewer people are paying the county’s document recording fee.
“It’s our main source of funding for homeless services, and we already have way more need in our community than we have funding to provide,” said Sarah Hinman, deputy director of county Public Health.
Revenue from the document recording fee fell about 33% in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, and the county is expecting further shortfalls.
“This is likely to be ... an ongoing issue for the next few years,” Hinman said.
She’s expecting the county will have to juggle funding to ensure shelters don’t close.
“A 35% reduction in services would be devastating,” she said.
County Commissioner Lisa Janicki said in the short term, American Rescue Plan Act grants could be used to fulfill commitments to nonprofit partners.
But if, as she fears, this is an indicator of a deeper recession to come, the county will have to take a serious look at what programs it funds and where that money comes from.
How we got here
Whenever anyone submits paperwork for a mortgage or refinance, the county collects a fee. The state law that created the fee mandates it be used to fund homeless support services.
As such, revenue is heavily dependent on the health of the housing market, which itself is dependent on interest rates, said county Auditor Sandy Perkins.
“Recordings were high in 2021 because interest rates were so low,” she said. “There was lots of refinancing.”
Interest rates have risen this year, reversing that trend. Perkins said auditors statewide are seeing similar trends.
Hinman said her department anticipated less revenue when the Federal Reserve announced rate hikes to fight high inflation, but didn’t expect the decline to be this steep.
Skagit County contracts with a half-dozen nonprofits, which use the money to run homeless shelters in all four cities and pay rental assistance to people at risk of homelessness.
Impact on the ground
Dustin Johnson, executive director of the Anacortes Family Center, offered the impact on one of the nonprofits that gets funding through this program.
The Anacortes Family Center was promised about $240,000 for the next year of funding. However, it’s now been offered about half that amount over the next six months, and it’s unclear whether it will receive any more after that, he said.
Johnson said the nonprofit uses document recording fee funding to support its emergency shelter program, where homeless families are offered a temporary place to stay, along with assistance getting into longer-term housing.
“That program helps the most vulnerable families in our county, but it has one of the highest success rates … in the state,” he said.
While it’s only a fraction of the program’s overall budget, the loss of funding could mean a decline in the quality of care these struggling families receive while staying at the shelter, he said.
Therapy sessions that are now unlimited could be capped per family, he said. Cleaning and restocking shelter rooms may take longer, meaning families wait longer before they’re able to get out of homelessness. The nonprofit may have to find other donors to support essentials, like food.
“When we have a significant budget cut like this, it impacts everything across the board,” Johnson said.
If the downturn worsens, the nonprofit may have to look at cutting services entirely, he said.
Community Action of Skagit County is the largest recipient of document recording fee funding.
Melissa Self, who leads the nonprofit’s housing programs, said she’s preparing for the possibility of cuts to the rental assistance team and its family shelter.
Fortunately, Community Action relies on an array of state, federal and private funding specifically so dips in one particular funding source have less impact.
“We set ourselves up to make sure that when something like this happens, it isn’t a disaster,” she said.
Additionally, she said she’s working to re-tool programs this year to qualify for different funding sources that could offset the losses.
What can be done?
Janicki said the county allocated $5 million in ARPA funding for public health-related COVID-19 recovery projects, and she said there will be money left over to allocate to these nonprofits.
“I’m thankful that we have ARPA funds to backfill that for now,” she said. “It’s so essential right now to deliver those services, and continue the work that’s been done through (our nonprofit partners).”
However, because this is one-time funding, it would only solve the problem temporarily, she said.
She’s afraid that the state of the housing market is a leading indicator of a deeper, wider-reaching recession, which would impact funding for housing and homelessness programs countywide.
“We definitely have to consider that this won’t be temporary,” she said.
County Commissioner Peter Browning said this means he’ll be reluctant to take on new programs in the future.
As it stands now, there are no local funding sources for homeless services programs that are resistant to a recession. The only option, he said, would be to seek help from the state Legislature.
“We’re going to put on some pretty serious pressure … during the coming year as we talk to the Legislature,” he said.
