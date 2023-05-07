The Farm Internship Program started as a one-year pilot project in 2010 was officially made a permanent program during the recent legislative session.
The program, which is run by the state Department of Labor and Industries, allows farms in select counties throughout the state with annual sales below $250,000 to apply to take part in the program. The interns are exempt from minimum wage requirements, and in turn, the farms provide a formal curriculum and pay for workers' compensation protections. Skagit County is one of those that can participate.
"The goals of this project were to enable interns to safely work on small farms while learning about farming practices and obtaining hands-on experience, and to address a growing need to train the next generation of farmers," a 2019 legislative report from Labor and Industries said.
The program was guaranteed to run through the end of 2025, but was instead made permanent by Substitute Senate Bill 5156 with a few minor changes.
The bill opened up the program to all counties in the state and all farms with annual sales under $265,000.
The program has always allowed for up to three interns at a time, but a stipulation was added that if there is more than one intern hired for the program then one intern or a direct family member must have direct experience as a migrant farm worker.
"The legislature finds that encouraging participation in agriculture is valuable," section one of the bill states. "The farm internship program allows students to experience farming practices and get hands-on experience with farming activities."
Gov. Jay Inslee signed the bill into law on May 4, making the program permanent. It takes effect immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.