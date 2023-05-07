CODA Farm Technologies
Buy Now

A tractor pulls an irrigation sprinkler through a field in this file photo.

 Skagit Valley Herald file photo

The Farm Internship Program started as a one-year pilot project in 2010 was officially made a permanent program during the recent legislative session. 

The program, which is run by the state Department of Labor and Industries, allows farms in select counties throughout the state with annual sales below $250,000 to apply to take part in the program. The interns are exempt from minimum wage requirements, and in turn, the farms provide a formal curriculum and pay for workers' compensation protections. Skagit County is one of those that can participate.


Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.