The presence of wildfire smoke worsened Friday and its implications for health may continue to worsen through Saturday.
Ahead of the degradation of air quality, the Northwest Clean Air Agency on Thursday issued an air quality alert for Skagit and surrounding counties until 7 p.m. Saturday.
Exposure to smoke can cause burning eyes, and aggravate heart and lung diseases and other serious health problems. Public health agencies recommend limiting outdoor activities and filtering indoor air.
The state Department of Health urges extra caution this year as wildfire smoke overlaps with the COVID-19 pandemic. Both smoke and COVID-19 affect the respiratory and immune systems.
As of Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service was reporting temperatures in the 90s combined with widespread haze and areas of smoke across Skagit County. The smoke is believed to be coming from southern British Columbia and is expected to dissipate over the weekend.
Meanwhile, hot temperatures will also continue Saturday, with highs forecast in the upper 80s and low 90s, and little overnight cooling. That means some, particularly those with heat-sensitive health conditions and without access to air conditioning, are at increased risk for heat-related illness.
