SPOKANE (AP) — Spokane police shot and killed an armed man who had an anti-harassment order against him, authorities said.
The shooting occurred Sunday night in the northern Hillyard neighborhood.
A resident called police asking them to serve a neighbor with a court-issued anti-harassment order, the Spokane Police Department said in a news release. The neighbor left before officers could serve the legal document.
The resident called police again around 10 p.m., reporting that the neighbor had returned with what appeared to be an AR-15-style rifle.
Multiple officers responded to the scene. The suspect was shot during the encounter, the news release said. Police said they found a long gun near the suspect’s body.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. No officers were injured.
Names of the suspect and officers have not been released by police, the Spokesman-Review reports. Details of the court order were not immediately available.
The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave under standard procedure, according to the police news release. Officers were wearing body cameras during the incident.
The Spokane Independent Investigative Response team will conduct the investigation. The multiagency team in Eastern Washington is responsible for probing deadly force incidents involving officers. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office will lead the investigation, authorities said.
