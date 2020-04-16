The state Department of Ecology is reviewing an application from Cooke Aquaculture to change its water quality permit for net pens, or fish farms, and is taking public comment through May 22.
Cooke Aquaculture operates several farms in marine water in Western Washington and recently proposed transitioning from growing non-native Atlantic salmon to native steelhead trout at those facilities.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife in January approved a marine aquaculture permit for Cooke to make the change.
Ecology is now reviewing proposed changes to what are called National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permits for four of Cooke’s farms, including one near Hope Island in Skagit County.
Ecology’s role through those permits is to consider how the new species would affect potential pollution from the operation and what is required to protect water quality as a result.
The company wants to raise all-female, lab-sterilized steelhead instead of Atlantic salmon, which the state is phasing out by 2022 in response to the 2017 collapse of one of Cooke’s farms near Cypress Island in Skagit County.
Conservation groups and tribes oppose Cooke’s proposal and a lawsuit was filed in February in King County Superior Court.
Following the comment period, Ecology will review public feedback and determine how to address the permit application. If Ecology decides to modify the existing permits, drafts will be made available for additional public comment.
More information and the related documents can be found at ecology.wa.gov/NetPenPermit.
Comments can be submitted online or by mail.
— Online: skagit.ws/EcologyCommentForm
— By mail: Laurie Niewolny, Water Quality Program, Washington State Department of Ecology, P.O. Box 47600, Olympia, WA 98504
