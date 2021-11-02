The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is hosting regional open houses online this week, including for North Puget Sound at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“If you’ve ever had questions about the fish or wildlife in your area or how these species are conserved and managed ... this is a chance to learn more,” Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind said in a news release.
The event, being hosted over Zoom, can be accessed by phone at 253-215-8782 or online using meeting ID 815 9455 8241. The recording will also be posted to Fish and Wildlife’s YouTube page for anyone who cannot attend live.
The event for North Puget Sound — the region including Skagit, Island, San Juan, Snohomish, Whatcom and King counties — will include an introduction from Regional Director Brendan Brokes about the North of Falcon salmon season-setting process and about Southern Resident orca recovery.
Event participants will then be invited to ask questions, according to the release.
Wildlife, from salmon and steelhead fisheries to seasonal bald eagle viewing, is a major thread in the way of life for Skagit County residents and a major draw for tourism to the area. Local wildlife is also often the subject of conflict, including over fisheries management and species recovery.
