MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FS Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington, today announced that it has been named to the Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts in the under $2 billion in assets category for 2020, a list compiled each year by American Banker magazine and published in its May issue.
"We are honored to make the American Banker magazine's Top 200 list again this year," said Joe Adams, CEO of 1st Security Bank and FS Bancorp. "Being listed is testimony to the dedication and hard work of all our teammates and the outstanding relationships they have with our customers and our communities."
About 1st Security Bank of Washington
1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its twenty one branches, and mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the greater Puget Sound area and the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for the bank.
For more information, visit www.fsbwa.com.
MEDIA CONTACTS
Donna Jacobson
VP, Director of Marketing, 1st Security Bank
P: 425.697.8086
E: donna.jacobson@fsbwa.com
Joe Adams
CEO, 1st Security Bank
P: 425.697.8048
E: joea@fsbwa.com
Matt Mullet
CFO, 1st Security Bank
P: 425.697.8026
E: mattm@fsbwa.com
