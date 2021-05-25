PUYALLUP, Wash., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The highly-anticipated 2021 Toyota Venza has made its way to the Puyallup, WA area. Over the past several months, Toyota of Puyallup has carried the vehicle in its various trim levels. Currently, the dealership has access to seven 2021 Toyota Venza Limited models at its location available for purchase or lease.
As the highest of the three available trim levels, the 2021 Toyota Venza Limited offers a complete hybrid driving experience. One of the key additions to the model is an available Star Gaze™ Fixed Panoramic Roof. Found only on the Limited trim, the feature provides electrochromic glass technology that allows drivers to switch between transparent to frosted mode. A 10-inch Color Head-Up Display also comes on the model to provide additional information without the need to look away from the road. Other features with the trim level include perforated SofTex®-trimmed seating, heated and ventilated front seats among other great options.
As an all-new vehicle for the 2021 model year, the Toyota Venza offers a wide range of standard features. Each model is equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid engine. Offering up to 219 net horsepower, every trim level includes the standard electronic on-demand all-wheel drive system. Plus, each model provides Toyota Safety Sense™ 2.0, which adds features that include a Pre-Collision System, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control as well as Road Sign Assist.
Customers looking to purchase or lease one of the latest hybrid crossovers available on the market are invited to check one out at Toyota of Puyallup. The dealership, which located at 1400 River Road in Puyallup, offers select special offers and cash bonuses for qualified buyers on the model. For more information, those interested are welcomed to contact an associate directly at 253-286-6000 or visit the dealership inventory online at https://www.toyotaofpuyallup.com/.
