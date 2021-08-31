Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
AccountingEdu.org Releases a Guide on Tips for CPAs Working Remotely
BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AccountingEdu.org has announced the release of a new resource for CPAs on tips for working remotely. This guide explores the best practices for working remotely as a CPA including creating the right atmosphere for a home office, treating virtual meetings with high priority, and how to prevent work burnout.
As a CPA, having high work performance is essential to career growth, and staying productive can easily be done even when working from home. Setting up an office space at home is key, and it's important to make it comfortable and remove distractions from it. When CPAs have meetings, they should dress as if they were in an office setting and do a volume and camera check beforehand. Having a daily work routine is essential for remaining productive, and it also helps to have an organizational system to keep up with tasks.
Having a separate workspace allows CPAs to have a better focus on their work and achieve a more effective work-life balance. "Separating your workspace from where you typically eat, sleep, and spend time with loved ones is important for your mindset," according to AccountingEdu.org.
AccountingEdu.org was created based on the idea that aspiring CPAs and other accounting professionals need a comprehensive resource that makes the world of accounting and finance understandable and accessible. AccountingEDU.org was developed in collaboration with CPAs and other accounting professionals to be a truly useful tool that would serve both aspiring accountants and seasoned professionals alike. The site takes a broad approach to careers in accounting and finance to give young readers a chance to freely explore career paths and job options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.