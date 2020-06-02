SEATTLE, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting June 9th, get ready for the summer indoor golf tournament that could land you a $10,000 USD grand prize! This 10-week tournament also offers a chance each week to win $1,000 USD and other great prizes.
Why watch golf pros compete online or on TV when you can be in the game to WIN the game? From the inception of aG Tour, our golf simulator tournaments were made for you and your family – not just the pros. It's free to enter and you can play on any aG golf simulator with an internet connection.
Participants have told us these competitions are a great cure for families with the stuck-at-home blues and have been a big success with over nearly 900 entries so far. So, by popular demand we're expanding our aG Alpha Tour next week by kicking off the Summer 2020 season, and it's bigger and better. There are different, exciting new challenges and more and bigger prizes. This 10-week online tournament virtually spans the globe by including our network of Indoor Golf Center partners and features seven different competition formats.
Like you, most of us have been stuck in our homes, and are feeling distanced not only from friends and family but also the hobby and passion we hold dear to our hearts. And a $1,000 USD or even $10,000 grand prize winner's check doesn't hurt either!
Our latest winner of the recent Alpha Home Tour, Chelsea Acree, may have put it best: "I grew up golfing with my dad and brothers. I love that we have the simulator in our house so I can golf with my husband and kids and make fun memories with them. During quarantine, golfing together has been the best part of our evenings. My 4-year-old loves that he can golf in his underwear. We love a little family competition! My husband got second place a few weeks ago, and now I can say I officially beat him getting first this week!" She and her family competed and won $1000 USD, and now they'll have a chance to win up to $10,000 USD.
If you haven't tried one of our golf simulators yet, it's easy. Just download the free aG Locker app to locate an indoor golf center near you. If you already have a simulator at home, you're all set to go with an internet connection.
Some details: For each weekly event, prizes will be awarded as follows: $1,000 USD for first place, a Yeti Cooler for second place, and a Patagonia Duffle for third place. At the end of the 10-week aG Summer 2020 Tour, a grand prize of $10,000 USD will be awarded to the player who has accumulated the most aG Points. The more you play, the more points you can earn over the next 10 weeks with six exciting new competition formats which will keep novices and experts equally entertained.
For details on competition formats, amazing worldwide courses from Tuscany Reserve to Texas Tour to Whistling Straits, and aG's rules and regulations, check out the aG Tour webpage.
Here's a flyover view of the first challenge taking place at Pine Rivers Championship Golf Course, or just click the course image below. This course was created by aboutGOLF developers looking to test even the most skilled golfers. Hole 4 awaits you and is a 192-yard drive from the blue tees.
Each week we'll post the results for the event and the aG Summer 2020 Cup leaderboard so you can watch your progress. For detailed rules and regulations or instructions on how to play, visit our Alpha Tour page.
Comments, questions, or fan mail for the tour? Email: support@aboutgolf.com
The aG Alpha Tours are just one way aG keeps families entertained. aG simulators also offer a host of family entertainment activities, including home cinema and a variety of games. aG continues its commitment to entertaining customers from the comfort of their homes throughout this crisis and beyond.
aG's premise is that Modern Golf should be played anytime, anywhere, and by anyone. Our software analyzes data to improve your game. Our golf and entertainment experience bring you the unimaginable. Most importantly, our platform connects you with others—because together is better and the future of golf.
Contact:
Matthew Pilla
425.802.6653
240945@email4pr.com
Additional Resources: Download the app here for iOS and Android / https://www.aboutgolf.com
