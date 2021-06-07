SEATTLE, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apex Learning, a recognized leader in digital curriculum and online learning, today announced a partnership with Carone Learning, the leading provider of online health, physical education, elective and career courses for middle and high school students.
"Health and fitness affects every aspect of a student's life, and now more than ever, our goal is to support the health and wellbeing of our students," said Chris Porter, CEO, Apex Learning. "This partnership with Carone Learning enables us to not only build students' foundational understanding of health and fitness, but also empowers them to develop a lifelong commitment to health and wellness."
As the leader in K–12 health, fitness, and career education, Carone Learning empowers students to achieve their health, fitness, and career goals through student-driven, quality curriculum. Students have the opportunity to build foundational skills in health and fitness, understand their choices to develop healthy habits for a lifetime, and pursue career opportunities in the health and fitness industry.
The curriculum has been designed with the national standards for Quality Online Courses in mind and is based on state and national health and physical education standards established by the Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE).
"We are honored to partner with an industry leader like Apex Learning to bring a focus to the importance health and fitness to thousands of schools and districts nationwide," said Katie Carone, Founder and CEO, Carone Learning. "We know that improving students' foundational understanding of health and fitness, expanding their knowledge of healthy lifestyle concepts, and helping them explore career pathways in the health sciences and fitness industries, we are creating a pathway for lifelong health, fitness and career options that will move every student toward a more successful and fulfilling life."
About Apex Learning
An industry leader in digital curriculum with deep expertise in online learning, Apex Learning collaborates with school districts across the country to implement solutions proven to accelerate learning and create opportunities for student success in school and beyond. The company is driven by the understanding that supporting the needs of all students – from struggling to advanced – strengthens schools and creates stronger communities, brighter futures, and a more equitable world. Apex Learning is accredited by Cognia and its courses are approved for National Collegiate Athletic Association eligibility. Apex Learning, where opportunity thrives. For more information, visit http://www.apexlearning.com.
About Carone Learning
Carone Learning is the country's leading provider of online health, PE, elective, and career courses for elementary, middle, and high school students. Carone's success comes from the engaging student-centric curriculum that focuses on improving the foundational understanding of health and fitness, expanding knowledge of healthy lifestyle concepts, and helping students explore career pathways in the health sciences and fitness industries.
