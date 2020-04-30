SEATTLE, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Auction of Washington Wines (AWW), a nonprofit elevating awareness of Washington wines through a series of annual events, announced its decision to move its 2020 events to a virtual-only format in response to the current public health crisis. AWW's 33rd annual wine weekend of events in August will shift to a virtual auction for participants to enjoy in the comfort of their homes on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Additional details about the annual summertime celebration will be announced soon. AWW leaders made the decision with consideration for the safety and wellbeing of all patrons, donors, sponsors, winemakers and staff. The organization is working to explore new ways of reaching broader audiences and building more support for Washington's wine industry, which is being significantly economically impacted by the pandemic.
"We must find new ways to come together and are thrilled for the opportunity to re-imagine what this year's programming will look like in a virtual environment," said Jamie Peha, AWW's Executive Director. "We know our supporters will continue to celebrate our region's wines while helping us raise the necessary funds for our partners at Seattle Children's, Washington State University Viticulture and Enology research and the Auction of Washington Wines organization. We look forward to toasting to Washington wine with our supporters in our new virtual environment in the coming days and months."
"We're hopeful the concentrated, virtual approach this year will help everyone stay safe and healthy, while ensuring critical continued support of the Washington wine industry and AWW's charitable beneficiaries," said Beth McCaw, President of AWW's Board of Directors. "The Auction of Washington Wines is most certainly not canceled. Like everyone else, we're working to redefine our future while exploring new opportunities to increase a broader audience's appreciation of Washington wines. In these difficult times, our Board of Directors remains committed to the winemakers and wine growers of Washington state as well as Seattle Children's and Washington State University."
Each August, AWW's annual wine weekend includes events such as the Winemaker Dinner Series, Winemaker Picnic and Barrel Auction, Industry Kick-off Party, Private Barrel Auction and the Gala Live Auction. In lieu of these events, this year's August wine weekend will move to a virtual auction on Saturday, Aug. 15. The 2020 auction will feature a select number of lots as well as a digital raise-the-paddle component.
This year's annual eastern Washington event, the Wine & Music Festival, will become an online auction running from May 6 to 10. Sponsored by Papé Material Handling, John L. Scott Foundation and The Seattle Times, the virtual auction will feature lots from 28 Washington wineries, including local wineries that would have poured at the in-person event. Bidding registration is now open and a list of participating wineries and auction lots can be reviewed at winemusic.ggo.bid/bidding. Bidding starts on Wednesday, May 6 at 9 a.m. PST, and supporters will be able to place bids on coveted wine experiences. The highest bidder will be determined when the auction ends on Sunday, May 10 at 5 p.m. PST.
For more information about AWW, please visit https://auctionofwawines.org/.
About the Auction of Washington Wines (AWW)
Since its inception in 1988, AWW has raised more than $50 million, benefiting Seattle Children's Hospital and Washington State University Wine Science Center. AWW was listed in the top five U.S. Charity Auctions in the nation by Wine Spectator. Events hosted by AWW give wine lovers the chance to support Washington state's wine industry and families and communities across the state. All of the organization's events are virtual for 2020. For more information, visit www.AuctionofWaWines.org.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
May Wildman, The Fearey Group
aww@feareygroup.com
206.343.1543
