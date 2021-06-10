EATONVILLE, Wash., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bud Holste, an adventurer who retired from a thirty-one-and-a-half-year career working with and protecting wildlife resources, has completed his new book "Leaving My Footprints in the Outdoors": an outdoor-based, adventure-filled biography detailing Bud's outdoor escapades over the span of seventy-five years.
Bud writes, "I did some trick shooting one day when a bunch of us boys went out to the Old Maid's (Ollie Due) house to shoot starlings and pigeons. We were up in the hayloft of her barn when someone bet me I couldn't shoot a cigar out of David Walker's mouth. David was a senior and wouldn't light the cigar so he wouldn't catch the barn on fire; I figured he was smart enough to know what he was doing. I was only a junior, maybe just as stupid, and should have known better too. Kids, don't ever do this at home or anyplace else. David was at least twenty feet away, and I had a safe background of several bales of hay to shoot into. All the other boys stood behind me as I took aim at the middle of the cigar and squeezed the trigger. David flinched as the tobacco bits hit him in the face. For a minute, I thought I hit him, but I knew that wasn't possible because my rifle was sighted in
to hit where I aimed. It scared me bad enough not to ever try it again. Later, I bought a four-power Weaver scope for ten dollars and could hit small targets out to one hundred yards."
Published by Page Publishing, Bud Holste's authentic biography details his outdoorsy life as he spent seventy-five years hunting, fishing, and rafting.
Bud has lived an adventurous outdoorsy life. As a boy he enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching wildlife. When he grew up he obtained a career as a wildlife enforcement officer protecting the fish and wildlife resources in America for thirty-one years. He not only had a career, but he also has multiple hobbies based in the outdoors.
Across the United States, Bud has hunted since he was a teenager by self-taught methods and trial and error. He has hunted game ranging from birds to antelope with friends, family, and at times alone for sixty-five years. Even though he almost died from drowning when he was a teenager, Bud still pursued a hobby in rafting. He has been white-water rafting on nineteen rivers throughout the states and luckily only swam three class V rapids and survived. Camping in various modes, Bud has not always taken the easiest path. The true tales are filled with adventure. Readers will learn what the life of a true outdoorsman actually entails.
Readers who wish to experience this passionate work can purchase "Leaving My Footprints in the Outdoors" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
