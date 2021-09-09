Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Author Deloris Erickson's new book "Stretch, the Curious Cat" is an endearing tale of a brave kitten who opened his heart to a new family even despite his past obstacles
KENNEWICK, Wash., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deloris Erickson, a Washington native who worked in the adoption field, has completed her new book "Stretch, the Curious Cat": an endearing tale of a brave kitten.
After he is chased by a pair of loud dogs, Stretch is separated from his mom. Scared and all alone, Stretch finds shelter under a porch and finds a family with a little girl. The family love him and care for him, until it comes time for them to move away. Though they are all saddened, they can not take Stretch with them.
Published by Page Publishing, Deloris Erickson's heartwarming tale shows that perseverance of trust and openness to love can change your path.
When Stretch meets his new family, he is quick to open his heart to them. They care for him greatly and he loves his new life!
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Stretch, the Curious Cat" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
