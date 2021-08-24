ETHEL, Wash., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gina Young, a fur-mom to two lovely cats with a passion for bringing joy to children, has completed her new book "The Big Adventures of Miss Kitty": a delightful tale of a lonely little kitten.
Ready to be adopted, the little striped kitten sits in her cage watching people come in to pick their new pet. She tried to purr and wave and roll over to grab the attention of a girl who has come in the shop. Maybe today she will find her forever home.
Published by Page Publishing, Gina Young's endearing tale displays the importance of adoption and showing love to pets.
With vibrant imagery and a rhyming rhythm, this adorable tale is sure to delight! A kiss to the kitten's nose seals the deal, showing her she is more than deserving of love.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "The Big Adventures of Miss Kitty" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
