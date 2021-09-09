Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Author Juan J. Aleman II's new book "We're All Broken" is a charming children's book celebrating the infinite possibilities of creativity and imagination
PUYALLUP, Wash., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Juan J. Aleman II, a Texas native and US Army veteran who holds a master's degree in higher education and presently resides in Washington State with his wife and two children, has completed his new book "We're All Broken": a heartwarming story for children of all ages.
The author writes, "No one is perfect, and keeping it all together can be hard. But where there is someone with a willingness to look past the parts of us that are broken, we can have a life that makes us truly happy, whether that is as part of a group or accepting our uniqueness and being on our own. We must learn that imperfection is simply a change from what is considered the norm. This book is meant to include anyone that believes that they may be different, weird, or simply broken in some way. 'We're All Broken' is a story that wants you to know that no matter how many times you fail, you can be something beautiful in the end."
Published by Page Publishing, Juan J. Aleman II's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any home- or school-based children's library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "We're All Broken" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
