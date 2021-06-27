AUBURN, Wash., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thai Hufnagel, who lives outside Seattle, Washington, with his family, has completed his new book "Grandpa's Goat-Goat": a delightful and meaningful children's story that follows the story of Robbie and his mother as they settle into the family farm.
Thai writes, "He sneaks around the hay bale. There are two brand-new baby goats! She had baby goats! They were so cute! They couldn't even stand up! He heard their little voices as they first began to make noises."
Published by Page Publishing, Thai Hufnagel's impactful tale covers the difficult topic of Robbie's grandfather's heart attack. The story shows how the family copes with this trying time and moves forward together. Robbie enjoys learning to care for the animals as he settles into his new life on the farm.
Author Thai Hufnagel has committed to donating at least five percent of all proceeds from the sale of "Grandpa's Goat-Goat" to charities that help prevent and end childhood sexual abuse in all communities.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Grandpa's Goat-Goat" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.