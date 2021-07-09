SEATTLE, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ultimate Bass Fishing Resource Guide, the oldest and most popular bass fishing website, was awarded the Digital Distinction Award for Website User Experience in the 27th Annual Communicator Awards by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts.
The Communicator Awards is an annual competition honoring the best digital, mobile, audio, video, and social content the industry has to offer. With over 6,000 entries received from across the US and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals.
The Award recognizes the achievements of an 18-month long project that updated BassResource.com from top-to-bottom. The project included an entirely new website design that focused heavily on creating the best user experience for the website's massive worldwide audience.
The Communicator Awards are judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). The AIVA is an invitation-only member-based organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. Current membership represents a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms, including: GE Digital, Republica, Spotify, PureMatter, Accenture Interactive, Fast Company, Territory Studios, and many others.
"Our website has set new standards in the fishing world as the prestigious award recognizes," said Founder and CEO of BassResource.com Glenn May. "Our visitors are top priority here, and our website redesign reflects that user-first experience."
Since the launch of the redesign, BassResource traffic has reached record levels coupled with a 68% increase in pageviews. Other user metrics have improved as well, such as longer session durations and lower bounce rates.
BassResource.com launched in 1996, and features daily videos, articles, news reports, fishing tackle reviews, and the world's most popular bass fishing forums. Since its inception, BassResource has grown to become one of the largest digital marketing players in the outdoor industry. BassResource is committed to helping businesses win online by delivering more customers and more revenue to its partners.
Media Contact
GLENN MAY, BassResource, +1 4254322254, requestinfo@bassresource.com
SOURCE BassResource
