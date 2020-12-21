SEATTLE, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training authority for home services industry professionals, introduces a complimentary live online training for HVAC distributors in January. The free three-hour BDR 2.0 event, scheduled for Jan. 5, provides an overview of BDR's updated classes and training programs for 2021 as well as a consumer financing training session.
"BDR 2.0 is a chance to see the new look and feel of our classes," said Candy Cunningham, distributor relationship specialist for BDR. "We have some big changes planned for 2021, and we want our distributors to get an in-depth look at everything that's coming up. In addition, the training that is included will help their teams work with dealers to perfect the art of consumer financing, a critical subject for increasing distribution sales."
BDR 2.0 offers an introduction to all 11 BDR trainers, an overview of BDR's training offerings for territory managers and dealers and an engaging workshop-style training session. The package is valued at $250 for each participant.
Two sessions of BDR 2.0 will be offered on Jan. 5.
- 8:30-11:45 a.m. Central Standard Time
https://attendee.gototraining.com/r/9038961258484916482
- 12:30-3:45 p.m. Central Standard Time
https://attendee.gototraining.com/r/2990282811786927618
"It's more important than ever for service professionals to keep their strategies up-to-date and know how to implement their plans," Cunningham said. "This industry is changing very quickly, and we want to help contractors and distributors understand that transformation and how they can adapt and grow. BDR 2.0 is an opportunity for us to deliver specific training on a key subject and also provide important information about how we can continue to help them in 2021."
For more information about BDR and its online training opportunities, visit https://www.bdrco.com.
About BDR
BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier provider of business training and coaching to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com
