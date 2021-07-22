SEATTLE, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- bidadoo - the largest and most trusted online auction company on the world's largest auction marketplace, eBay, drove over 65% new seller accounts in Q2, with record 2021 sales and revenues. To better serve its growing international customer base, bidadoo is excited to announce the appointment of Frank Wilson, Vice President of Operations. With over a decade of auction and remarketing experience with some of North America's largest equipment companies, Frank will lead and expand the continued growth of the bidadoo operational infrastructure.
Wilson's background includes over 10 years of experience in the auction industry, manufacturing, sales and other leadership roles in both the US and Canada, and selling to a global audience. Recent positions include Vice President of Operations with Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Senior Vice President of Rollac Shutters, and General Manager at Jeld-Wen.
"We are very proud to add such industry veterans and leaders to the bidadoo team to help scale the organization to support our growing customer needs." says Howard Hawk, President of bidadoo. "Frank brings a customer-focused approach which is a great fit for our culture of bidadoo PRIDE. We look forward to Frank's leadership, experience, ideas, and customer-culture to help manage and build on our continued growth and success."
To support bidadoo's surging growth, Wilson will spearhead the development of the international infrastructure to scale the organization to meet bidadoo customer's transition to online marketplaces. Wilson will lead the implementation of next-generation scalable auction technologies, state-of-the-art and detailed equipment reports, international infrastructure and partners to support flexible customer needs, and the industry's leading online auction management platform.
"I joined bidadoo because of the company's desire to create greater value for our customers by enhancing bidadoo's most efficient and transparent offering." says Frank Wilson. "I believe in the company's commitment to provide the best net returns as a result of excellent remarketing options, standing behind every item sold, and auctions backed by the bidadoo 100% guarantee!"
With 18 years of dedicated online remarketing experience on the world's largest auction platform, eBay, bidadoo attracts an audience of true end-users and global buyers. bidadoo's trusted on-demand marketplace eliminates the need to travel to safely purchase or sell equipment - bidadoo brings the auction to you.
If you are interested in selling with bidadoo, contact a bidadoo auction expert today for an equipment and truck auction appraisal and valuation. If you're interested in viewing the full catalog of items available in this week's auction, or every Tuesday, please go to http://www.bidadoo.com/auctions
About bidadoo
bidadoo is the largest and most trusted online auction service on the world's largest auction marketplace, eBay. bidadoo provides professional remarketing for used construction equipment, rental and municipal fleets, trucks, and other capital assets. bidadoo is a global online remarketing company with Auction Service Centers across North America and bidders and buyers from around the world. bidadoo works with many of the largest equipment owners in the world including Sunstate Equipment, Herc Rentals, H&E Equipment, JCB, Genie/Terex, Case, Takeuchi, Komatsu and John Deere dealers, The Boeing Company, City of Seattle and many municipalities and government agencies. With eBay's 185 million registered users globally, bidadoo provides equipment sellers immediate access to the world's largest online bidder and buyer base through our long term partnership with eBay. Check out our weekly online auctions at http://www.bidadoo.com.
Media Contact
Doug Thayer, bidadoo Inc., 2064429000, dougt@bidadoo.com
SOURCE bidadoo Inc.
