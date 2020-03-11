KENNEWICK, Wash., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon Patton, with Tri-Cities Real Estate Market Leaders, started a new business model that could change the way people list their homes for sale. Brandon Patton is a Realtor, but he offers a unique approach to doing business with a real estate broker. When clients list their home for sale with Brandon Patton, they only pay a 1% listing fee to the listing real estate brokerage. This saves the average client $8,000 in the Tri-Cities area.
The average sales price of a home for sale in Tri-Cities, Washington is $350,000. Let's say someone listed their home for sale with a large franchise company and decided to pay a 6% listing fee to work with a real estate broker. With the average list price of $350,000, this would cost the homeowner $21,000 in real estate fees. However, people who list their home for sale with Brandon Patton only pay a 1% listing fee and he will offer the buyers agent a 2.5% fee. This means that his clients pay a total of $12,250 to cover both the selling agent's fees and listing agent's fees. That's a savings of $8,750 when one works with Brandon Patton, a local Realtor in Tri-Cities. His coverage area is Richland, Kennewick, Pasco and West Richland. However, if you reach out to him, he will often cover most areas in Eastern Washington.
One of the main reasons that Brandon Patton can save his clients so much money is due to the fact he is the owner of an independent real estate brokerage. When people work with an independent real estate brokerage, they do not need to follow franchise or corporate rules. For example, when someone lists their home for sale with a franchise company, they need to follow the corporate policies. Furthermore, most cooperate companies are designed to make shareholders and executives profit. In most cases, the local broker is forced to pay franchise fees to people who did nothing to help during the sale. This just drives up overhead and divides the commission out to more people who did nothing during the sale.
Buying and selling houses is an online business. Over 90% of buyers use the Internet to search for their next home. Therefore, the most important thing a real estate broker can do is make a house look good online and get the house on every website that advertises houses for sale. Brandon Patton uses listing syndication and gets his real estate listings on all the same sites as the franchise companies, but he saves his clients thousands. Brandon Patton has an MBA Degree and is a Veteran of Foreign War. He understands how to make clients happy. He has negotiated over 500 million dollars in real estate contracts.
Media Contact:
Brandon Patton
Phone: 509-713-3364
Email: Brandon@RealEstateMarketLeaders.com
