Home shoppers looking for more space are not alone, as competition heats up for more affordable homes across the country in a market resembling a typical spring shopping season. -- The typical U.S. home sold in just 16 days in September, down from 28 days a year ago. -- Entry-level homes priced between $186,000 and $260,000 sold the fastest at 14 days, and the most-expensive U.S. homes ($488,000 and up) took the longest to sell at 33 days. -- The spread between days on market for the most and least expensive homes is tightening, signaling broad demand throughout the market.