KENNEWICK, Wash., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Cadwell Industries, Inc. announces the acquisition of the SleepMate line of Sleep Diagnostic Sensors from Ambu A/S.
"SleepMate products have been providing high quality and reliable sleep diagnostic sensor solutions for more than 30 years," said Cadwell CEO Patrick Jensen. "Cadwell is now honored to include the SleepMate portfolio as an integral part of our comprehensive sleep diagnostic solutions for in-lab and at-home testing. Cadwell is committed to providing customers with leading sleep diagnostic technologies and will continue to expand our innovative product offering into the future."
Cadwell looks forward to the opportunity to serve customers who rely on the detection sensitivity, durability and patient comfort provided by SleepMate sensors. SleepMate customers will benefit from the passion Cadwell brings to supporting clinicians and technicians around the world with market leading customer service, to product innovation focused on solving user needs, and improving patient care.
In the USA alone, 50-70 million people suffer from sleep disorders. Cadwell provides solutions including equipment with disposable and reusable sensors for diagnosing sleep disorders in both laboratory and at-home settings using integrated software for data capture analysis and review. Learn more at cadwell.com/sleepmate.
Cadwell is a global leader in neurodiagnostic and neuromonitoring solutions. Our mission is to help patients around the world live better and longer lives. Cadwell is based in Kennewick, WA, USA. For more information, please visit cadwell.com.
