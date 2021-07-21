BELLEVUE, Wash., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clark Nuber PS, a CPA and consulting firm headquartered in the Seattle metropolitan area, has been recognized as a Top 100 firm by two leading accounting publications and earned a "Best of Accounting" award for client service.
Recently, Clark Nuber has been recognized by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) as a "Top 100 Firm in the U.S." The IPA 100 ranks the top U.S.-based accounting firms according to revenue. This annual list is compiled by analyzing responses received for IPA's Survey and Analysis of Firms, and it includes the Big 4 and many multi-office national firms. Earlier this year, Clark Nuber also placed on Accounting Today's "Top 100 Firms" list.
Additionally, Clark Nuber placed on ClearlyRated's 2021 "Best of Accounting" list, an industry award recognizing public accounting firms that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients.
"The past 18 months have been challenging for many firms and for many of our clients. These awards are a testament to the hard work of our people and their dedication to assisting in the success of our clients," said Rob Wheeler, CEO of Clark Nuber.
About Clark Nuber PS
Clark Nuber serves privately held and family businesses, angel and venture-backed companies, foundations, not-for-profit and public sector organizations, and high net worth individuals and their families.
Our services include financial statement audits; internal audit support; risk management; internal control systems; indirect cost rate consulting; merger and acquisition services; federal, state, and international tax planning and compliance; CFO/Controller/accounting services; and specialty audits, including employee benefit plans and government grants.
